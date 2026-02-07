5 houseplants that are almost impossible to kill

Udisha
Snake Plant
One of the most common houseplants, it survives best in low light. Extremely low maintenance, watering this plant once in a few weeks is enough. You will really have to try hard to kill this plant.
Spider Plant
This plant can bear neglect and can adapt to its immediate conditions. It grows fast even in indirect light and needs water infrequently.
Money Plant
Also known as pothos, this plant is very common and can be spotted in various corners of the house. A self-healing, strong plant, it can thrive without regular watering and sunlight.
Peace Lily
Who knew a flower plant will not be delicate? While regular maintenance benefits the overall beauty of this plant, it can withstand neglect and refuses to wither even without proper care.
Jade Plant
It is another popular indoor plant that makes your house prettier. Shower it with a little love occasionally, and it will grow beautifully without the need for regular maintenance.