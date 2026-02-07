Floor-to-ceiling art displays bring Paris Salon-style to New Delhi

Le Salon Collectif – A Contemporary Perspective presented by The Art Qurious transforms the display hall into a 18th century Paris Salon like ambiance.

The exhibition brings together 15 different perspectives including treating the walls as a modern cave walls, fusing tribal aesthetics, focussing on the monsoons and drawing from the Bhagvad Gita.

All together the exhibition maps the emotional and philosophical evolution of the modern era.

Some of the names from the 15 participating artists include Ashok Juttu, Sandeep More, Yashwant Singh, Shanmukh Tamada, and Kiran Sharekhane.

Le Salon Collectif – A Contemporary Perspective is on till February 13, 2026 between 11 am – 7 pm at All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, New Delhi.  

