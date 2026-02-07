Kalpana Iyer, the star who lit up the screen with her iconic dances

ANOUSHKA NAG
Kalpana Iyer was born in Mumbai in 1956 and was raised in a traditional Tamil household and began working at an early age. She was already providing for her family by the age of twelve.
After placing first runner-up in the 1978 Femina Miss India pageant, she represented India in the 1978 Miss World pageant and advanced to the top semifinals.
The films Hum Saath Saath Hain, Satte Pe Satta, and Raja Hindustani are the ones for which Kalpana Iyer is most renowned. In these films, she portrayed a variety of characters, including strong supporting parts, independent women, noteworthy negative roles, etc.
When Kalpana Iyer was at the height of her fame, she made a shocking announcement that she was quitting her career in entertainment.
She went on to say that she did this because she was uncomfortable with the growing prevalence of stereotypes about women.
Kalpana moved to Dubai shortly after she quit her cinema career and started working at a homegrown restaurant that her friend owned. Her family, who knew the friend, did not object.