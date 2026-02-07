Rose Day Special: Different types of roses and their significance

ANOUSHKA NAG
Red Roses
Red roses have been associated with passion and love for generations. They are therefore a popular choice on Valentine's Day. Lighter red roses are considered to be a little more carefree, while deep-toned red roses are believed to indicate that you are prepared for a deeper connection.
Peach Roses
Many express their gratitude with this lovely shade. However, sincerity is symbolised by peach roses. They are a considerate choice for a friend who has supported you throughout a particularly trying time because their ultimate meaning is loyalty.
Pink Roses
Do you want to express your gratitude to someone for everything they do? Immediately think pink roses! They are for appreciation and thankfulness. It's also said that pink flowers symbolise femininity. They are therefore the perfect present for occasions like engagement celebrations.
Yellow Roses
You can't help but feel warm when you gaze at a bunch of sunny yellow roses. These flowers stand for enduring joy and friendships. Want to say thank you to a friend? Get them yellow roses!
White Roses
This colour represents elegance and new beginnings. Making them the perfect choice for weddings or baby showers. They also represent thoughtfulness. Show someone you're thinking of them by sending these flowers to them.