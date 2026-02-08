4 food items that you should not microwave

Udisha
Whole eggs
Never heat whole eggs, especially with shells inside the microwave. The heat increases the pressure and can make the egg explode, causing a mess.
Raw Hot Peppers
Hot peppers such as jalapeños or chillies should not be put inside the microwave in their raw state. When heated, the capsaicin content in the pepper evaporates and the pepper loses its heat. It also makes the air irritable if it gets into your eyes.
Frozen processed meat
While defrosting frozen meat in the microwave is a common practice, cooking frozen meat in the microwave is a big no. It makes the meat tough and eliminates the flavour. Cooking processed meat such as bacon or sausages also makes it unhealthy.
Bread items
Reheating leftover bread items such as pizza or rotis in the microwaves will basically make them inedible. Heating bread makes them hard and robs them of their original texture.