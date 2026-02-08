4 'healthy' foods that are secretly packed with sugar

Udisha
Low-fat yogurt
This might come as a surprise but low-fat yogurts, especially if flavoured, are not as healthy as they claim. Each unit can have upto 50 grams of sugar, which doesn't really make them healthy but akin to a sweet dish!
Packaged juice
If you are consuming a pack of natural juice every morning, you are taking in at least 20-30 grams of sugar. No matter how natural they are packaged juice boxes can shoot up your blood sugar levels.
Granola bars
Another seemingly healthy snack that promises to provide energy but is basically a bar of sugar that provides the rush of adrenaline. One can argue that these bars are no better than candy sticks because of the massive use of syrup and honey.
Breakfast cereals
Several varieties of cereals that we consume for breakfast have high sugar content. No matter how healthy they are marketed to be, sugars are often used as taste enhancers and do not provide the health kick you expect them to.