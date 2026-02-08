4 lesser known facts about the Brontë sisters

Udisha
Male pseudonyms
Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë wrote at a time when female authors were not taken seriously. To hide their gender identity the three sisters assumed male pseudonyms under which their books were published. Charlotte Brontë became Currer Bell, Emily wrote as Ellis Bell and Anne was Acton Bell.
Their first book was not a success
The Brontë sisters have forever sealed their place in world literature with their work being read, admired and taught centuries after they passed. However, their first published work titled Poems by Currer, Ellis and Acton Bell which came out in 1846 did not do commercially well at all. Only two copies of the book were sold.
Brontë is not the original last name
The Brontë family had an Irish background and originally their surname was actually Brunty. However, the sisters' father, Patrick Brunty wanted to do away with his heritage to be able to avail of better opportunities in England. Hence, to hide his Irish identity, he took on a last name that sounded more English and the sisters were stuck with it.
The Brontë sisters lived in a contaminated house
It is suspected and assumed that the three Brontë sisters lived in a house which had water contaminated from the nearby graveyard. Charlotte, Emily and Anne all died early deaths at ages 38, 30 and 29 respectively. They consumed the infected water for years, which is presumed to have made their health fragile. Their brother, Branwell Brontë also died young at just 31.