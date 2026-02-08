4 simple hacks to reduce plastic in your kitchen

Udisha
If you search well, chances are you will find more plastic material than expected in your kitchen. From containers to packets, a kitchen without plastic seems impossible. But there is always a way. Here are a few tips that can make your kitchen less cluttered with plastic.
Reusable containers
Have the heart to throw away plastic containers after you order take-away and invest in reusable containers to store food. Plastic is not the healthy option to store food in the refrigerator anyway so go for glass, silicone or zip-lock bags which are long-lasting, durable and healthier.
Ditch plastic bags
Going to the market? Carry a cloth bag or any other grocery bag that is durable so that you do not bring bag plastic and store it in your kitchen. If you want to make your kitchen plastic free, reusable and durable products are the way to go.
Say no to plastic bottles
Be it for ketchup or water, completely take out all plastic bottles from your kitchen. Store water in ceramic or glass bottles, they might be heavy but durable. For sauces and oil, buy ceramic containers to store it properly.
Purchase carefully
When you are buying supplies for your kitchen or home, think. Do not invest in single-use material, go for containers and material that can be reused or at least recycled. Make conscious, healthy choices and you will automatically see less plastic in your kitchen.