4 things to know about Tanya Shroff

Bristi Dey
Tanya Shroff is a London & Mumbai-based tastemaker, fashion designer and a model. Daughter of billionaire industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff, she chose a life in design.
Back in 2015 she made major headlines when she was linked to actor Ahan Shetty. The two did their schooling together and had a long-term relationship which unfortunately didn't last as the two parted ways in 2023.
Working towards her passion she had pursued fashion designing from London School of Fashion. Today she has become a style icon for Gen Zs, and is often celebrated for her unique ever-evolving wardrobe.
She had also appeared on the cover of a magazine along with Ananya Panday's cousins Ahaan Panday, Alanna Panday and Alia Kashyap. Later she went on to model for top-notch fashion brands and magazines appearing in the most chic and stylish way.