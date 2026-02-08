4 ways to minimise carbs in your diet

ANOUSHKA NAG
Limit bread
Bread is surprisingly high in carbohydrates; a single slice of ordinary bread has about 12 grams of carbohydrates. Making a salad with meat or cheese in place of lunch sandwiches is an easy method to make a small reduction.
Choose dark chocolate over milk chocolate
Although it is hard to find chocolate that doesn't taste nice, there are significant differences in the health benefits of various chocolate bars. Dark chocolate bars contain comparatively fewer carbs than milk chocolate bars.
Avoid eating cereals
Cereal still poses as a health food, but attitudes regarding it have shifted recently, and for good reason. Eating breakfasts that consist of eggs or yoghurt instead of cereal is a great way to cut back on carbohydrates.
Cut out beer
Beer is one of the most overindulged beverages in the world, and, despite its potential for deliciousness, it is a substantial source of carbohydrates. Beer has a lot of carbohydrates, so even a few drinks can quickly add up.