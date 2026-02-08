5 Daily habits that impact your cortisol levels

ANOUSHKA NAG
Not getting enough sleep
Not only can a bad night's sleep make you feel sleepy, but it also alters how your body processes sugar. Even one night of sleep deprivation can lower insulin sensitivity, which means glucose remains in the system for longer rather than being used as fuel.
Staying dehydrated
Unexpectedly, water has a significant impact on blood sugar management. The concentration of glucose in the blood increases when you are dehydrated. On top of that, dehydration activates stress hormones like cortisol and vasopressin, which can further elevate blood sugar.
Physical inactivity
Back-to-back Zoom calls and eight-hour sitting marathons were not intended for the human body. Extended periods of inactivity disrupt the body's ability to control blood pressure, blood sugar, and fat metabolism, which boosts cortisol levels.
Chronic stress
Although modern stress rarely entails escaping from predators, stress hormones are there to assist us react to danger. Blood sugar levels rise to provide rapid energy when cortisol and adrenaline levels rise. Spikes can be caused by commonplace pressures like deadlines, conflicts, or presentations.
Excessive caffeine intake
Although it can seem impossible to compromise on that morning coffee, too much caffeine might momentarily impair insulin sensitivity. This indicates a slower rate of bloodstream sugar clearance. Caffeine can lessen its effects if consumed with or after meals, particularly those high in protein or fiber.