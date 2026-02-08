5 delicious and quirky dinner dishes for Valentine’s Day

DEBOLINA ROY
The beet makes for such a soft and fluffy bed for gnocchi, giving this dish a soft pink tint and a romantic look, as well as giving it an earthy-sweet taste that feels fancy without any fuss. For couples looking for a casual but comfort food type of meals, this is one of the best quirky dinner dishes for Valentine's Day.
This is so cheesy but adorable! The ricotta with its citric flavour means you wouldn't expect this dish to be a boring/standard. To highlight these two aspects even further, add a light flavourful cream or olive oil sauce to highlight the form of the dish and the taste.
Everything you could want in one bite: sweet, spicy, crunchy, and juicy! These sliders keep the classic fun and make it suitable for your next date night when served together on one plate.
Sushi flavours; seasoned rice with avocado and salmon (or tofu). Only difference is that they are in heart shaped cups as opposed to rolled. It's adorable/easy to personalize and way less of a hassle than trying to roll your own at home.
Who says Valentine's Day has to be done in pink and red? Show off your dark side with an all-black pasta dish with squid ink. The deep black colour of the squid ink fettuccine is a beautiful high contrast to the bright white of the buttery, pan-seared scallops with the bright orange colour of the salmon roe.