5 foods that stay fresh longer when you DON'T refrigerate them

Udisha
Tomatoes
They should always be stored at room temperature although many tend to refrigerate them. Storing them in the cold ruins the texture and takes away the flavour.
Potatoes
While they should be kept in cool, dry places, never refrigerate them. Cold temperature transforms the starch in potatoes to sugar, changing the taste and making it unhealthy.
Garlic
Refrigerating garlic not only brings down the flavour but also its longevity. Exposure to too much cold leads to mould on the surface so make sure that you keep it in a dry place.
Bananas
When refrigerated, bananas turn black faster. For the fruit to ripe normally, they should be stored in room temperature.
Onions
Exposure to cold and moisture can make onions soggy and cause mould to grow. To remain fresh and edible, they need dry conditions and some ventilation.