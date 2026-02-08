5 steamed food items that make for a great breakfast

Subhadrika Sen
Idli: Popular in the South Indian belt, this steaming hot rice and daal batter is devoured with sambhar and coconut chutney.
Bhapa Pithe: A much-loved delicacy in Bengal and the North East, rice flour is steamed with coconut and jaggery to make this anytime dish.
Dhokla: Gujarati's have a soft corner for this delicate but fluffy besan, sooji and curd steamed batter.
Daal Pithe: Straight from Bihar and apart from Litti Chokha, these are steamed dumplings made of rice / wheat flour, chana dal, hing and spices (as per taste). It is best had with curry or dal.
Rickwach: This Uttar Pradesh delicacy has colocasia leaves steamed with besan in circular batches, which are then cut to bite sized ones.