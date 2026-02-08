Beyond the ordinary: Exploring 5 unique temples in India

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most unique temples in India which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It disappears and appears twice daily. The entire temple is underwater when there is high tide, and only the pinnacle or top of the temple can be seen.
In Deshnok, the Karni Mata Temple has about 25,000 black rats, called kabbas, that live there. The rats are not viewed as a nuisance, but rather considered to be a sacred blessing. They are viewed as being the reincarnated family members of the female saint Karni Mata.
Most Hindu temples have common offerings, such as sweets, flowers, and milk. The Kal Bhairav Temple in Ujjain is different. There, offerings to the deities are alcohol, usually whiskey or desi liquor. When the devotees offer alcohol to the deity, the liquor appears to mysteriously vanish as if the deity is actually drinking.
There is a shrine near Jodhpur where travellers stop and pray before a 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. Legend has it that the motorcycle belongs to Om Singh Rathore, who was killed in an accident. Police took the bike to the station. However, it returned to the accident site several times even with an empty tank.
One of the architectural wonders of Lepakshi , the Veerabhadra Temple is a 16th century structure featuring seventy large granite pillars. It has a hanging pillar that doesn’t touch the grounds and but still remain stable. If anyone can pass a thin piece of cloth or paper under it, their wishes are reportedly fulfilled.