Things you need to know about the Korean 4B movement

Atreyee Poddar

The Korean 4B movement is one of those social phenomena that sounds like internet shorthand but is actually a sharp reaction to very real structural pressures. “4B” comes from four Korean words that all start with bi (meaning “no” or “refusal”). The four refusals are: no dating men, no sex with men, no marriage, and no childbirth.

“Bihon” — No marriage

Marriage, in theory, is partnership. In practice, many Korean women say it comes bundled with expectations of managing the home, caring for in-laws, and quietly absorbing the career hit that comes with motherhood. “Bihon” is a refusal to enter an institution where the gender math still doesn’t balance.

“Bichulsan” — No childbirth

South Korea’s extremely low birth rate isn’t just a demographic headline anymore. It’s a cost-of-living story, because childcare is expensive, education is hyper-competitive, and working mothers face steep professional penalties. For most women opting out of childbirth means financial realism dressed as self-preservation.

“Biyeonae” — No dating

Dating culture, critics argue, often mirrors the same gender expectations as marriage—emotional caretaking, appearance pressure, and the subtle assumption that women will do the relational heavy lifting. “Biyeonae” is a pause on romantic labor until the terms feel less one-sided.

“Bisekseu” — No sex with men

This absolutely not about being a prude, but more about sexual autonomy. In a climate shaped by high-profile digital sex crimes and consent debates, some participants see sexual refusal as a boundary-setting tool. Intimacy without safety or equality isn’t intimacy, it’s risk.

It’s small in numbers, big in meaning

4B isn’t a mass movement with leaders and membership cards. It lives mostly online, among niche feminist communities. But its symbolic power is outsized. When a growing number of women publicly opt out of dating, marriage, sex, and childbirth, it sends a blunt message: if the system feels like a trap, people will stop walking into it.

