Were you laid off? 4 ways to get job leads and referrals from friends

DEBOLINA ROY
No need for any dramatic announcement or lengthy explanations. Just tell the news and where you're headed next. The majority of individuals want to assist in some way, particularly if you express appreciation for their past.
Rather than starting conversation with "are you hiring?", start the conversation with "I'm hoping to get suggestions from you regarding what companies or job position I should consider applying to." By requesting assistance, you will discover a natural path to job leads and referrals.
When someone asks, 'What are you looking for?' You need to be ready to give them a quick description of the role, an updated CV, with a cover late. When your friends do not have to guess, they are more likely to refer you quickly.
Sending a quick thank you note shows appreciation for the lead and acknowledges their work. Also, a few weeks later you should send them a brief update to keep your CV top of their mind.