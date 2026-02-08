What happened to Raageshwari Loomba: Bell's palsy diagnosis, yoga lessons and more

Where is she now?

Raageshwari Loomba now lives in London. She married Sudhanshu Swaroop in 2004 and the couple share a daughter named Samaya. She is extremely in touch with her roots and makes frequent visits to India. While the 48-year-old had to exit early from the world of fame and glory, she continues to nurture art and performs at certain gatherings. She is also an author and a mindfulness advocate.