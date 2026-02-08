What happened to Raageshwari Loomba: Bell's palsy diagnosis, yoga lessons and more

Udisha
Who is Raageshwari Loomba?
Raageshwari Loomba is a former Indian singer and actor who lives in the shadows following a health diagnosis years ago. She made a debut with the hit film Aankhen in 1993 where she starred alongside Govinda and Chunky Pandey.
An actor and musician
Without acting in films and appearing on television in shows like Ek Do Teen, Raageshwari also contributed to the world of Indian music. She released several albums including Pyaar Ka Rag, Duniya, Sach Ka Saath, Y2K and more.
Bell's palsy diagnosis
However, things went downhill just as she was enjoying success. At just 25 years of age, she was diagnosed with a condition called Bell’s palsy which paralysed the left side of her face. Her condition restricted her movement and affected her speech. Her career in entertainment was cut short.
Healing
Raageshwari, despite not being in the public eye, did not give up on herself and worked hard to heal. She started yoga and physiotherapy to gain back some power. With immense strength and discipline, yoga gave her the courage she desperately needed.
Where is she now?
Raageshwari Loomba now lives in London. She married Sudhanshu Swaroop in 2004 and the couple share a daughter named Samaya. She is extremely in touch with her roots and makes frequent visits to India. While the 48-year-old had to exit early from the world of fame and glory, she continues to nurture art and performs at certain gatherings. She is also an author and a mindfulness advocate.