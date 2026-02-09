5 actors who underwent radical transformation for a role

Natalie Portman (Black Swan, 2010)

Natalie's role as ballet dancer Nina Sayers was a challenging character for her, not just physically but mentally. The psychological horror thriller required the already slim actor to lose 9 kgs. Additionally, she had to be on a strict diet and exercise regimen including ballet training for 5-6 hours daily. The actor carried on despite injuries, intense work-days and psychological setbacks. Ultimately, her outstanding performance earned her the Best Actress Oscar.