5 actors who underwent radical transformation for a role

Udisha
Christian Bale (The Machinist, 2004)
Christian Bale is known for his mind-blowing transformations and his drastic weight loss in this 2004 film for the role of Trevor Reznik is one that will go down in history. The actor made major dietary changes and lost almost 29 kgs to play the insomniac character.
Charlize Theron (Monster, 2003)
The actor had to put on 13 kgs to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a transformation that many would think twice before doing. Charlize delivered a brilliant performance and her work earned her the Oscar for Best Actress.
Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club, 2013)
From Hollywood's rom-com face to a mammoth actor who stepped into the shoes of multiple characters in award-winning films. In Dallas Buyers Club, Matthew played AIDS affected, Ron Woodroof and had to lose a whopping 22 kgs. The actor bagged the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance.
Jared Leto (Chapter 27, 2007)
Eating only molten Haagen-Dazs ice cream that was mixed with soy sauce and olive oil, Jared gained 30 kgs for his role as John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman. He had to make the transformation in a short period of time which greatly impacted his health.
Natalie Portman (Black Swan, 2010)
Natalie's role as ballet dancer Nina Sayers was a challenging character for her, not just physically but mentally. The psychological horror thriller required the already slim actor to lose 9 kgs. Additionally, she had to be on a strict diet and exercise regimen including ballet training for 5-6 hours daily. The actor carried on despite injuries, intense work-days and psychological setbacks. Ultimately, her outstanding performance earned her the Best Actress Oscar.