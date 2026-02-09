5 comfort movies that feel like a warm hug

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in the lead, this romantic comedy has a fairy tale twist. 13-year-old Jenna Rink does not wants to be a teenager anymore and her wish comes true on her birthday when she wakes up as a 30-year-old with the life she always birthday. However, she realises that she is not the kind-hearted person she was and has even lost her best friend, Matt. Her attempts at making things right make this film exude a warmth all of us need.