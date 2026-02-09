5 comfort movies that feel like a warm hug

Udisha
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in the lead, this romantic comedy has a fairy tale twist. 13-year-old Jenna Rink does not wants to be a teenager anymore and her wish comes true on her birthday when she wakes up as a 30-year-old with the life she always birthday. However, she realises that she is not the kind-hearted person she was and has even lost her best friend, Matt. Her attempts at making things right make this film exude a warmth all of us need.
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Another classic rom-com starring Mark Ruffalo and Reese Witherspoon as David and Elizabeth, a doctor, this movie shows that all movies with ghosts do not have to be scary. David is a tenant at Elizabeth's house who is in a coma following a accident. However, her spirit lingers around in the house and only David can see her.
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Robin Williams delivers a beautiful, heartwarming performance as an actor, Daniel Hillard who disguises as an elderly nanny, Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire and lands a job at his ex-wife's house only so that he can spend time with his children who lives with their mother, Miranda, played by Sally Field.
Letters to Juliet (2010)
Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, takes a pre-honeymoon trip to Verona with her chef fiancé, Victor who makes himself busy. Wandering around the city, she comes across the secretaries of Juliet who write back to all the people who leave notes behind addressed to Juliet. After stumbling across a letter dated 1957, she writes back to Claire (Vanessa Redgrave) who arrives at Verona with her grandson in search of his past lover and Sophie joins them on the heartwarming voyage.
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Matt Damon plays Will Hunting who is a mathematics genius but economic conditions forces him to work as a janitor at MIT. Spotted by Professor Lambeau for his talents, he goes to therapy with Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) as they unravel his trauma and suppressed feelings. They forge a beautiful relationship as Will carves out his identity.