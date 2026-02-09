5 fun facts about the fuzzy llamas

Subhadrika Sen
Coming from the camelids family, they have three stomachs to store food. Since they don’t store water, like camels, they don’t need a hump.
They are living and playful herbivores who can adapt to any situation by eating anything.
Their (not-so-secret) weapon is the spit which is a defense mechanism and a way to say ‘ talk to the spit’ when annoyed by other llamas or people.
Llama wool is a highly premium product, softer, finer and even non allergic than sheep wool.
Llamas are the emerging therapy animals calming those in distress.