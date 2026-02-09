5 iconic life lessons we learnt from Sex And The City

ANOUSHKA NAG
Everyone wants different things in relationships, and that's okay!
The women of SATC had diverse ideas about what love looked and felt like, and they always supported one another's relationship styles, even when they disagreed. Our relationships will inherently reflect the various things that each of us wants from our significant others.
The one does not exist
The one thing that sex and the City did not romanticise was 'the one'. All the characters fell in love multiple times and got their heart broken as well! Some love stories are not epic; they are short-lived and still full of love.
You don't always get closure, and that's completely alright
Remember when Berger broke up with Carrie with a post it note on her laptop? Yeah, closer sometimes will not find its way to you. So you do yourself a favour and stop looking!
Keep your friends close
Only a few relationships will last a lifetime, but the correct friendships always do. These women demonstrated that friends truly are the family we choose when the time comes by supporting one another.
Romantic love is great, but self love is your bestfriend
May we never forget Carrie's final lines about the value of loving oneself in the last episode of Sex and the City. ‘If you find someone to love you the way you love, well, that’s just fabulous.’