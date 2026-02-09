Who is Talha Anjum? Young Stunners rapper engaged to Zoiea Karim

Atreyee Poddar
Talha Anjum has built a cult-like following by turning heartbreak, ambition and late-night overthinking into sharp, quotable Urdu bars. He’s gone from internet-era upstart to one of the most streamed voices in South Asian hip-hop. His engagement to influencer Zoiea Karim is making the rounds on the internet.
Talha Anjum came under the spotlight with Talhah Yunus as part of Young Stunners. They started as teenage YouTube releases and evolved into one of the biggest forces in Pakistan's hip-hop scene. Tracks like Afsanay and Gumaan gave Urdu rap emotional depth and mainstream credibility.
Anjum’s strength is writing, which is super introspective and dramatic. His lyrics lean heavily into heartbreak, pain and sharp self-reflection, and draws inspiration from classical Urdu poetry and the school of Jaun Elia.
While Young Stunners still remain a powerhouse, Anjum’s solo work—especially Open Letter—cemented him as a standalone voice. Think late-night confession energy layered over modern trap and lo-fi textures.
Unlike many viral-era artists, Anjum keeps his public persona relatively contained. No constant drama, no forced visibility. The mystery helps. So does consistency
Talha’s audience stretches well beyond Pakistan, with strong listenership in India, the Middle East and the global South Asian diaspora. Urdu, it turns out, travels well when the feelings are universal.
His engagement to lifestyle influencer Zoiea Karim has added a lifestyle-pop-culture angle to his otherwise low-key image. She brings social media sheen; he brings brooding artist energy. The internet is naturally invested.