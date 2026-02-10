4 reasons why your energy levels are low in morning

DEBOLINA ROY
People often feel tired in the mornings as a result of not getting enough sleep or having disturbed sleep patterns. A lack of quality sleep due to stress, late use of electronics, or an inconsistent sleep schedule will not allow you to recharge completely.
Eating a diet high in sugar or refined carbohydrates can also lead to decreased energy levels when you wake up because these types of foods can cause energy crashes. Moreover, if you skip dinner or eat too close to going to bed, this may have a negative impact
Dehydration is sometimes not paid much attention to and can be a big contributing factor to how energized you will feel. When you sleep through the night without any water and wake up dehydrated, you feel low energy levels.
Because of stress, the body stays in a high state of readiness and isn't able to get adequate rest during the night. If you wake up in the morning from unresolved issues or worry, it can drastically reduce your mental energy.