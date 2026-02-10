5 most expensive cars in Erling Haaland's collection

Udisha
Bugatti Tourbillon ($4 Million)
Erling Haaland, known for his luxurious car collection besides his prowess on the football field, own the hybrid hypercar, a queen of his car collection. It is a car that is both royal and mighty.
Ferrari Monza SP2 ($1.4 Million)
Another super expensive car in Haaland's collection, this limited-edition car is known for its speed and modern technology.
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato ($300,000)
This special car is a prime choice for the Manchester City footballer. This super car is known for its off-roading capacities and state of the art technology.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan ($400,000)
A luxury car collection is not complete without a Rolls-Royce. With plenty of space and luxury amenities, this car is dubbed as the "power SUV" and it really cannot get better than this.
Audi RS6 Avant ($131,995)
Reports say that Erling Haaland takes this very car to work every day. A perfect car for daily use, it blends luxury with comfort.