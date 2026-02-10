5 orange dopplegangers and how to identify them

Subhadrika Sen
Tangerine: Smaller in size than a regular orange, they are dark-skinned and sweeter in taste.
Mandarin: These small orangeish balls are way sweeter than a regular orange. they are also great for extracting fresh fruit juice.
Clementine: These fruits give off a very glossy look when halved from the middle. They are also seedless unlike oranges.
Kumquats: Easily identified due to its slightly oval shape. they can be eaten with skin et al. The skin is sweeter while the flesh is slightly sour.
Yuzu: This yellowish-orange fruit with a hard outer skin is very aromatic and juicy, making it a go-to ingredient for modern day cocktails.