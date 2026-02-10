5 ways to make 2026 feel as good as 2016

ANOUSHKA NAG
Be present again
We are in a fast-paced society, never present. In 2016, you were not overthinking and calculating every move. You laughed more, lived more. It's time to keep that phone down and be more present!
Romanticise the smaller moments
Cute, home-style picnics, organic sleepovers without cell phones, late-night drives, music blasting, ice cream parlours - ordinary days felt magical because you let them. 2026 does not have to be perfect; it has to be yours!
Stop measuring your life against everyone
In 2016, you were not comparing yourself to someone else on a reel, and you were completely yourself. Be her again, protect your inner child. If she existed happily, you deserve to be with her.
Let yourself be calm and soft again
Life happens somewhere between growing up and trying to take up responsibilities; you hardened, learned, and survived. But 2026 does not need to be guarded or on high alert. Slow down, soften and take a breath!
Grow without losing yourself
The goal is not to travel back in time or be who you were in 2016. The goal is to take the joy and pair it with the wisdom and knowledge you have gained through 2016; that's the real glow up.