6 Indian caves that are worth a visit

Subhadrika Sen
Mawsmai Caves, Meghalaya: From the land of caves comes the Mawsmai natural cave. Complete with limestone formations, stalactite hangings, and stalagmite structures, caving here is an experience and expedition teaching you to crawl through the narrow passages instead of a regular walk.
Barabar Caves, Bihar: Believed to be carved around the Mauryan Empire, these four caves are known to be amongst the oldest caves of India.
Udayagiri – Khandagiri Caves, Odisha: The twin caves are situated opposite each other in Odisha. A remnant of Jainism, Udayagiri is famous for the Queen Palace and Tiger’s Mouth Caves while Khandagiri, is a collection of 15 rock-cut Jain caves with notable carvings.
Bhimbetka Caves, Madhya Pradesh: Nestled inside the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, this UNESCO World Heritage Site has detailed carvings and paintings dating back to the pre-historic age.
Badami Caves, Karnataka: These caves are a reflection of the Chalukya period with definitive structures like Mahisasur Mardini. Narsimha, Ardha Nareshwara , Jain Gods and others, which form the major attractions.
Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra: These rock cut Buddhist caves are a UNESCO world Heritage Site comprising fine sculptures, wall paintings and rock carvings.