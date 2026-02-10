Is your coffee habit worsening your anxiety? Here's what you should know

Udisha
Caffeine can increase your anxiety symptoms
Adenosine is a brain chemical that gives us the feeling of relaxation. Caffeine disrupts this chemical and helps increase the production adrenaline and cortisol, which are stress hormones. Quite naturally, too much caffeine can lead to shaking, sweating and rapid heartbeat, all of which are anxiety symptoms.
Too much coffee is bad for your anxiety
If you are living on more than 4 cups of coffee a day, chances are you will feel more anxious. Higher level of caffeine consumption can trigger anxiety, worsening your mental health.
Disrupts sleep cycle
Coffee helps us stay awake longer than our body permits and it is caffeine that is responsible for the magic. Drinking coffee is often linked to sleep deprivation, poor sleep quality and a disrupted sleep cycle, all of which lead to tiredness and anxiety.
Quitting coffee suddenly is not the way out If you can acknowledge your coffee addiction, do not quit right away. Abruptly quitting coffee can lead to withdrawal symptoms and thus, heightened anxiety. Decrease your intake slowly and cap your coffee intake to 1-2 cups every day.