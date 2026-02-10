No more greasy hands: 5 smart tricks that instantly fix excess oil in cooked food

DEBOLINA ROY
Lay your cooked food on a plate with paper towels and also blot the top. For fried food, use a wire rack over paper towels so the oil can drain off, rather than soaking back into the food. This technique works great for pakoras, fries, and cutlets.
Lemon juice, vinegar or even tomatoes, will help cut through the greasiness of the food. For curries and gravies, a little bit of tamarind water or yogurt can greatly improve the taste of the dish. This is one of the most underrated tricks to fix excess oil, especially for Indian-style dishes.
Increase the volume of your oily dish with some ingredients that will soak up some oil. This is where boiled vegetables, paneer, tofu, mushrooms, or cooked lentils come in handy. It will help to redistribute the oil throughout the dish, reducing how greasy it appears.
When your food is hot, the grease will separate from the food and float above it. You can use a spoon or ladle to carefully skim off the shiny skim layer of oil. You may also tilt the pan slightly to allow the oil to pool at one end.
When reheating oily foods, be sure to use low heat without a cover. This will allow for excess oil to separate from the food and evaporate. As for dry dishes, use an air fry or oven with parchment paper so that more oil can be released from the food.