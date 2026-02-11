4 reasons why artificial tanning may not be your perfect decision

Subhadrika Sen
Skin damage: While many poeple still opt for easy artificial tanning, organisations like the WHO has questioned its ability to cause skin issues damaged, melanoma, cancer, rapid skin ageing thorugh UVA exposure and sunburns and rashes through UVB exposure.
Damage the eye: Not many people pay attention to the fact that improper eye care while being exposed to radiation may damage your eyes during tanning.
The addictive psycohology: It has been noticed that people often tend to get addictive towards this seamless process and keep coming back for more sessions. However, they are also imbibing more radiation in the process.
It is expensive: Artificial tanning is expensive and may drill a hole in your pocket.