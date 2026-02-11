5 smart tips to maintain mortar-pestle

DEBOLINA ROY

Season before first use

When seasoning a mortar and pestle, you should always grind uncooked rice in small amounts until it turns into a white powder. Rinsing and drying completely will help remove stone grit and will smoothen  the surface.

Always wash it before every use

Clean it thoroughly using hot water and a stiff-bristled brush to prevent bits of dry ingredients from becoming stuck. If your mortar is porous (made of stone or wood), do not use soap, because it will absorb odours.

Dry completely before storing

This is one of the most important mortar-pestle maintenance tips. Trapped moisture inside porous surfaces could potentially result in mould or bad smells. After washing, dry your mortar and pestle, preferably in a well-ventilated space.

Avoid using harsh detergents

Using a dishwasher or using too much detergent is harmful  to the surface and structural integrity of your mortar and pestle. Therefore, gentle hand cleaning is preferred .

Use it regularly and correctly

One of the most important mortar-pestle maintenance tips is to  make sure you regularly use it. Frequent use will help minimize the amount of wear and tear on your mortar, as well as prevent your surface from becoming too rough and/or abrasive.

