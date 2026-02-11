5 smart tips to maintain mortar-pestle

DEBOLINA ROY
When seasoning a mortar and pestle, you should always grind uncooked rice in small amounts until it turns into a white powder. Rinsing and drying completely will help remove stone grit and will smoothen the surface.
Clean it thoroughly using hot water and a stiff-bristled brush to prevent bits of dry ingredients from becoming stuck. If your mortar is porous (made of stone or wood), do not use soap, because it will absorb odours.
This is one of the most important mortar-pestle maintenance tips. Trapped moisture inside porous surfaces could potentially result in mould or bad smells. After washing, dry your mortar and pestle, preferably in a well-ventilated space.
Using a dishwasher or using too much detergent is harmful to the surface and structural integrity of your mortar and pestle. Therefore, gentle hand cleaning is preferred .
One of the most important mortar-pestle maintenance tips is to make sure you regularly use it. Frequent use will help minimize the amount of wear and tear on your mortar, as well as prevent your surface from becoming too rough and/or abrasive.