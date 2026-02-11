5 travel mistakes to avoid when in Rome

Subhadrika Sen
Forgetting to pre-book tickets: Travel early and definitely off peak season to get the best of the iconic monuments. Also, book all entrance tickets online to skip the long queue.
Not wearing modest clothes: Remember most of the iconic sites are culturally rich or religiously significant. Hence dressing up modestly is a mandate.
Not knowing the local transport: Take a cue from those who have visited Rome before or do your own research and learn the local transport routes. It saves you from drilling a hole in your pocket.
Sleeping in late: the best time to start exploring Rome is from the early morning when the crowd is less. So, don't sleep in late and start exploring from the wee hours... on foot.
Missing on packing a sunscreen: Thats the worst packing mistake you can do. Temperatures can be harsh and if you don't want to get tanned or sunburnt then pack your sunscreen first thing.