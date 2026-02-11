Four bizarre allegations about Indian celebs made by their managers in recent times

Bristi Dey
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun was recently accused by a brand manager for having '42 rules' before someone can meet the actor. The revelation came in a podcast which quickly went viral and netizens slammed him. Soon his team reacted, denying such allegations and legal steps are underway.
Unni Mukundan
Actor Unni Mukundan was accused of physically attacking his former manager Vipin Kumar. The actor admitted that he threw his manager’s sunglasses during an argument but didn’t hurt him. The matter escalated to the court but soon due to insufficient substantial proof of the assault, the case was dismissed.
Shiney Ahuja
Actor Shiney Ahuja was once accused by his maid for allegedly sexually harassing her in 2009. But further investigations into the matter found him 'not guilty'.
Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani’s manager Manuswamy had once filed a complaint against non-payment of dues. The actress was accused of not clearing the money she owed to her manager and he allegedly had proofs too. Reports of further case details are under the wraps so no later developments are out in public.