Secret pen names of our favourite authors

Udisha
George Eliot was not a male author, but the pen name of Mary Ann Evans who had taken on a man's name to avoid gender bias so deeply entrenched in the 19th century.
Born Samuel Clemens, Mark Twain is actually the author's pseudonym, an homage to his days of being a riverboat pilot where the phrase had a nautical significance.
Originally, the famous Brontë sisters, Charlotte, Emily and Anne wrote as Currer, Ellis and Acton Bell, because women's writing was not given any respect in the 19th century.
Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, a brilliant mathematician, wrote under the very famous alias, Lewis Carroll to make a marked distinction between his creative and academic lives.
Eric Arthur Blair had written about his days of destitution and poverty in his earlier works and did not want that embarrassment to fall upon his family. Thus, he went on to write several literary masterpieces under the pseudonym, George Orwell.
American author, Stephen King, known for his horror novels, wrote some of his early novels such as Rage and The Running Man under the pen name Richard Bachman in response to publishing rules back in the day which allowed an author to release one book per year.
Known for her cult classic detective novels, Agatha Christie wanted to try her hand at romance. However, her name, synonymous to the detective genre, was sure to bring expectations. Thus, she wrote six romantic novels under the pen-name Mary Westmacott.
Theodor Seuss Geisel had two pen names, Theo LeSieg (palindrome of Geisel) and Dr. Seuss, the name by which the world mostly knows him. He was caught drinking in college, which put one of his publications at risk. He chose to take on a pseudonym and let its stay.
One of the 'big three' science fiction writer, Isaac Asimov redefined the literary genre. However, he wrote his young adult sci-fi series, Lucky Starr as Paul French, fearing that his reputation might be hampered when the series is adapted for a sub-par television show.
With two major pen-names, Clive Hamilton and N.W. Clerk, C.S. Lewis used the former pseudonym to write some of his early poems. The latter alias was used to write A Grief Observed, which he did not want to publish in his own name.