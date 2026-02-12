4 books to get you out of your reader's block

Udisha

Misery by Stephen King

A fast-paced, thrilling novel is always a good solution to reader's block. This psychological horror novel is a quick read and will definitely capture your attention.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

If a kick of philosophy and deep thoughts is what you need, this short novel will take you on a literary adventure you will never forget.

Matilda by Roald Dahl

Sometimes, taking a trip down the memory lane is the only option. This book is about a little girl who finds her escape in books, a story that will definitely make you want to read more.

Unaccustomed Earth by Jhumpa Lahiri

A novel might feel like too much of a commitment during a reader's slump, and a good collection of short stories is the perfect solution. These eight diasporic stories are about identity and building a life away from the idea of home.

