4 daily mistakes that can lead to fatty liver

DEBOLINA ROY
Your daily glass of wine/whiskey is silently damaging your liver. One of the main reasons for fatty liver is alcohol abuse. Alcohol prevents the liver from releasing toxins in the blood and also aid in fat accumulation.
Too much red meat can cause enhanced levels of cholesterol and triglycerides. It contributes to fat accumulation in liver alongside damaging your heart.
Eating a poorly-managed diet and irregular timings of meal intake are some of the most common reasons for fatty liver. Inclusion of fried food, junk food, soda and sugary foods can damage your liver soon.
Sometimes your daily medicines also contribute in liver damage. Random intake of painkillers, sleeping pills or any drug can cause inflammation, swelling, and prevent the liver from breaking down the medicines in your blood.