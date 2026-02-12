4 reasons why you’re always tired despite sleeping 8 hours

Udisha
Poor quality of sleep
While you may think getting 8 hours of sleep is healthy, you will feel terribly sleepy if you are not having a good, deep sleep. Poor quality of sleep can be due to several factors including screen time right before going to bed, drinking alcohol or coffee at night and having a poor sleeping environment.
Dehydration or bad nutrition
Eating and drinking well affects your sleep quality as well as your energy. If you are suffering from dehydration and lack essential nutrients like vitamin and iron, fatigue will set in and you will tired all day, no matter the amount of sleep you have had.
Poor sleep cycle
Your 8 hours of sleep must follow a healthy and decent sleep cycle. Getting to bed and waking up late, will make you more tired, even if you have slept for 8-9 hours. It is very important to follow a good sleep cycle and stick to it.
Poor mental health
If you are suffering from anxiety, stress, depression or other mental health issues, you might have trouble relaxing even when you are asleep. Poor mental health results in light sleep and causes massive exhaustion.