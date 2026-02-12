5 daily spiritual shlokas which can boost peace and prosperity

DEBOLINA ROY
Karagre vasate laxmi karamadhye sarasvati । Karamule tu govindaḥ prabhate karadarsanam ॥ It means at the tip of our fingers Mata Lakshmi resides for wealth. At the middle of our hands resides Mata Saraswati for knowledge and art, and at the end resides Lord Vishnu for nourishment and protection.
Om Bhur Bhuvah Swaha।Tat Savitur Varenyam॥Bhargo Devasya Dheemahi।Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayat॥ Oneof the most common spiritual shlokas for peace and prosperity is Gayantri Mantra. The sacred chant, which roots back to Rig Veda, helps in spiritual enlightening.
Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha | Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa || This shloka compares Lord Ganesha’s brilliance to billions of sunrays. Chanting it before new endeavours helps smoothening the path forward.
On Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya | This is one of the most important spiritual shlokas for peace and prosperity. In this shloka, you are praying to Lord Vishnu for divine awakening, peace, and spiritual liberation.
Om Shri Padmanabhaya Namo Namah | Spiritual experts always suggest starting and ending the day on a peaceful and positive note. This chanting will help you get a restful sleep and protection from the negativities for Lord Vishnu.