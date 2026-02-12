5 daily spiritual shlokas which can boost peace and prosperity

Lakshmi Mantra

Karagre vasate laxmi karamadhye sarasvati । Karamule tu govindaḥ prabhate karadarsanam ॥ It means at the tip of our fingers Mata Lakshmi resides for wealth. At the middle of our hands resides Mata Saraswati for knowledge and art, and at the end resides Lord Vishnu for nourishment and protection.