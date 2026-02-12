5 female scientists who changed the world of science forever

Udisha
Marie Curie
World famous for her research on radioactivity, Marie Curie was the first female recipient of the Nobel Prize and the only person to win Nobel Prizes in two disciples: Physics and Chemistry.
Rosalind Franklin
A chemist, her work led to the discovery of the DNA double helix structure using X-ray diffraction images. Her contribution had changed the study of genetics.
Ada Lovelace
She is known as the first computer programmer even before the computer was invented. The mathematician's work on Charles Babbage's Analytical Engine led to the very first computer algorithm.
Katherine Johnson
A mathematician par excellence, she had to fight societal battles of racism and gender bias to prove her mettle. She has made crucial contribution to NASA's space mission and has worked on the Mercury program, Apollo 11 moon landing, and the Space Shuttle. She was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
Alice Ball
In her early 20s, she made the 'Ball Method' in 1915 which was the first proper treatment for leprosy or Hansen’s disease. There was no effective medical treatment before the chemist developed the injectable.