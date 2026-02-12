5 homemade chutneys to serve with your idli-dosa

Subhadrika Sen
Peanut Chutney: Saute onion, garlic, red chillies, cumin seeds, and urad dal. Grind the mixture with roasted peanuts, tamarind and salt to taste. Temper the paste and serve.
Tamarind Chutney: For those who love the tart, soak tamarind and dry out the pulp. Saute, oil, cumin seeds, tamarind pulp, jaggery, red chillies and black salt to make the chutney.
Mint Chutney: If you want to add a hint of spice to the plate, then make a paste out of fresh pudina leaves, green chillies and garlic. Temper the mixture.
Tomato Pachadi: Saute urad and toor dals, dry red chilli, cumin, garlic, chopped tomatoes. Grind the mixture well. Stir the ground mixture in oil until it thickens.
Raw mango and coconut chutney: With summer knocking on the doorstep, make this refreshing chutney. Take raw mango pulp, grated coconut, curry patta, dry red chillies, mustard seeds and grind well. you can temper before serving.