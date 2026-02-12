5 homemade fusion pasta to try out this season

Subhadrika Sen
Shrimp Rose Pasta: Savour tiny shrimps or prawns with a rose-flavoured pasta sauce.
Spicy Miso Carbonara Pasta: For those who love to give their pasta a spicy twist, this is the beginner's go-to dish.
Mac n Cheese: Probably not the most unique kind, but definitely one of the most loved one as a binge watch snack.
Seafood Boil pasta: Never tried seafood boil or tired of eating just the sea produce, give it an Italian twist and pair it with your favourite pasta.
Butter chicken pasta: Saving the most unique for the last. Experience this North Indian and Italian crossover on your plate. And yes, its a legit pasta flavour.