5 places in Bodh Gaya beyond the Mahabodhi Temple

Subhadrika Sen
Archaeological Museum of Bodh Gaya: Tucked away in the bylanes of Bodh Gaya is the local Archaeological Museum. A gem with its collections of intricate statues and excavated pieces, one must not give it a skip.
The Great Buddha Statue: Knot your shoes tightly and be prepared to walk along the sprawling campus to witness the gigantic Buddha statue.
Indosan Nipponji Japanese Buddhist Temple, Bodh Gaya: If you want to sneak a quiet meditative space, then visit this Indo-Japanese temple. Admire the interiors and look within to find inner peace.
Bodh Gaya Market: The market that sits in plain sight is best for taking back souveniers like mineral specimens, trinkets, beads, shell items and more.
Barabar Temple and Cave: Situated around an hour's drive from Bodh Gaya, the Barabar Temple and Cave can be quite a hiking experience.