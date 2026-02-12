5 places that bring Shakespearean dramas to life

Bristi Dey
Pantelleria
While sailing from Sicily in Italy to Tunisia in North Africa make a stop at Pantelleria which will bring the mythical Mediterranean island of Tempest to life. It’s a place where nature speaks the loudest with secluded beaches, lush coves, and rugged volcanic landscapes.
Verona
The cobbled streets and Roman amphitheatre will whisk you away to the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet. The forbidden love speaks the loudest here with the courtyard and classic balconies hanging outside in the old houses.
Warwickshire, England
Warwickshire, the land that shaped Shakespeare himself, unfolds in charming meadows and ancient woodlands that seem to breathe life into As You Like It. Beneath soft canopies of oak and sweeping greenery, romance lingers deeply in the air.
Messina
In the historical harbor city of Italy love blooms like the full moon as the crystal blue waves touch the golden sand. It brings Much Ado About Nothing, and its chaotic bustling talks to life. Nature and a hint of one of the greatest writers’ visions lets us fall in love in the most soothing way.
Scotland
With its sweeping green landscapes and breathtaking castle views, the Scottish Highlands set the perfect stage for Macbeth. If you want to truly feel the drama while reading the play, this is where the story comes alive.