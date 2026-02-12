5 wardrobe staples that work across seasons

DEBOLINA ROY
White shirts are time-tested wardrobe staples that will remain classic regardless of age or fashion trend. You can wear a white shirt dressed up with denim shorts and a vest in summer and down underneath a blazer, chunky knit, or trench coat in winters.
You can transform any outfit by adding a tailored blazer. Layer your favourite summer dress over a blazer in cool weather and wear it over a turtleneck when it’s cold outside. A blazer in neutral colour gives you the flexibility to wear it all year round.
Dark wash jeans can be considered timeless and versatile. For example, they can be worn with sandals and light tops during the spring months or with boots and chunky knits in the fall months.
Knit sweater in a neutral colour also fits this description. You could drape the sweater around your shoulders in the springtime, wear the sweater alone on cool summer evenings, and layer the sweater under coats and over shirts in the winter months.
A simple little black dress can be dressed up or down and can be worn all year round regardless of the weather. In winter it can be worn with tights and ankle boots or with just flats in summer.