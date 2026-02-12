6 ways to keep safe against the kite flying manja threads

Subhadrika Sen
Wear thick gloves on your hands before handling manja because it is a thread made with glass or metal pieces.
Do not wrap the manja thread around your fingers or hand.
Try and fly kites in open ground away from a crowd.
Pick a time to fly kites when there are no or less birds in the air. For dire cases always keep animal rescue emergency numbers in hand.
If you experience a manja cut- minor or major- immediately reach out for first aid.
Always pick up lose ends of the thread so that no untowards accidents happen.