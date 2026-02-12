Can you use rosewater as a toner? 4 things you need to know before using

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the important factors is quality. Look for 100% steam distilled rose water with no added fragrance, preservatives and alcohol. Adding these ingredients can irritate your skin and reduce the benefits of rosewater as a toner.
Rose water is packed with hydration. It prevents transdermal water loss and improves the skin barrier. Rose water also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
Rosewater also has anti-inflammatory properties. One of the benefits of using rosewater as a toner is that it treats facial redness, swelling, visible blood vessels, red bumps, eczema, and dry or flaky skin
Rosewater is high with anti-ageing agents like vitamin A and C. It prevents oxidative damage and increase your collagen level. Also it helps reduce hyperpigmentation and minimize fine lines.