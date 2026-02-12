Heading for a getaway? Here are 4 things you should do before any road trip

DEBOLINA ROY
Checking the weather tops the priority list of things to do before a road trip. Make sure you check the weather for your destination, starting point and the potential halts. It will help you enjoy the picturesque landscape and experience a dreamy drive.
Especially before an spontaneous road trips with your friends, make sure you check the distances and the potential stops. Also it is very important to take at least 15 minute break after 1 hour of driving. It helps your body to be also comfortable, especially in a long road trip.
One of the most important things to do before a road trip is build a proper first aid box. Ensure the box includes things like, cotton, gauge, scissors, bandages, burn ointment, spray for pain, inhaler, and common medicines for vomiting, fever, acidity, cold, etc.
Another important factor on any road trip is store enough munchies. Make sure you can carry dry foods like biscuits, dry cakes, khakhras, chips etc. If you want to follow a healthy diet you can carry fruits, dry fruits, ragi chips, packaged hummus, etc.