5 high fibre breakfast ideas to start your day with

Subhadrika Sen

Avocado on toast: Beyond the fundamental gourmet snack, Avocado is rich in fibre, and kickstarts your day well.

Berry smoothie: Start your day with fibre-rich smoothie with mixed berries like raspberry or blackberry.

Chia seeds pudding: This quick fix overnight breakfast with chia seeds, yogurt, seasonal fruits and nuts is a healthy way to start your day.

Oatmeal: As an alternative to your boring cornflakes, serve up oatmeal in a bowl topped with fresh fruits and nuts for a fibre-filled breakfast.

Quinoa: Have it with veggies or eggs, but Quinoa is a full meal with high fibre content.

