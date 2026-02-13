5 things you may not know about Rajeev Khandelwal

DEBOLINA ROY
Before acting in the famous Balaji show, Kahiin to Hoga, he directed a show on Zee TV called Filmi Chakkar. It featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Kavin Dave and Omkar Kapoor. The show tells a story about a film-obsessed family and their daily challenges.
Rajeev Khandelwal is also known in the industry for making documentaries, writing scripts and hosting shows. His award-winning documentary Samarpan tells a story about the paramilitary forces in India. He hosted many shows like Deal Ya No Deal, Sacch Ka Saamna, Juzz Baat, etc.
In 2007, after his second daily soap Left Right Left, Rajeev adopted a girl child, Swati. He said, “I adopted her because I love kids especially little girls. I saw her picture and fell in love with her face. I went to an institute called Muskaan and adopted her. But to me she's my daughter.”
Rajeev is an avid traveller and loves to go for different adventures. Rajeev also once said that cycling has been his companion since childhood. His pictures of floating on the Dead Sea and picturesque bike rides in the mountains prove his love for adventure.
Rajeev Khandelwal made his debut in the Bollywood film, Aamir, produced by Ronnie Screwvala. He played Dr Aamir Ali. who returned to India from England only to be caught in the middle of a terrorist organisation's plan.